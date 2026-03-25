U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Ceasefire Hopes in U.S.-Iran Conflict

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday following reports that the United States was pursuing a month-long ceasefire with Iran. The potential pause in hostilities eased investor apprehensions about prolonged energy supply disruptions, according to the New York Times, which reported on Washington's delivery of a 15-point plan to Tehran.

However, Tehran has refuted any allegations of negotiations, with Iran and Israel exchanging airstrikes on Wednesday. Despite these tensions, Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, noted that immediate U.S. escalation is unlikely, though a scenario where rising energy prices force a response is possible.

As the global markets remain optimistic for a breakthrough that could restore critical shipping lanes, oil prices fell by about 4%, bolstering broader market confidence. Yet analysts from UBS Global Wealth Management advise caution, stressing the risk of assuming a rapid resumption of energy flows, while maintaining that they will likely resume without significant economic damage.