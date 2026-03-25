BJP's Manan Kumar Mishra Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Amid West Asia Conflict
BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent statements for being inappropriate for a Leader of Opposition. Mishra urged unity in support of PM Modi's efforts to maintain global peace. Meanwhile, Gandhi attacked Modi over handling the West Asia crisis, alleging compliance with U.S. and Israeli interests.
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BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra has expressed strong disapproval of recent comments made by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition. Mishra described Gandhi's remarks as unsensible for someone holding such a high constitutional position. According to Mishra, this is a time when all parties should come together to bolster the government's and Prime Minister Modi's efforts to foster global peace during a period of worldwide crisis.
On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has launched a vehement critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the West Asia conflict. Gandhi accused Modi of succumbing to U.S. and Israeli directives and questioned the government's foreign policy. The Congress leader, citing scheduling conflicts, noted his inability to attend an upcoming all-party meeting on the matter while emphasizing the failures he perceives in the government's strategy.
Prime Minister Modi has called for coordinated efforts between the central and state governments to address national challenges arising from the conflict in West Asia. He stressed the need for a unified global peace dialogue. The Indian government's Ministry of External Affairs has also been active in ensuring the safe return of Indian nationals from the affected regions, given the ongoing disruptions in trade and energy supply channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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