Kerala's Political Landscape: UDF Ready to Challenge LDF in 2026

In a bold statement, Kerala Congress In-charge Deepa Dasmunshi declared that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is neither 'faceless' nor short of leaders capable of assuming the Chief Minister's role after the 2026 elections. Criticizing Chief Minister and Left Democratic Front (LDF) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Dasmunshi noted that his public displays fail to mirror the people's sentiments.

Dasmunshi articulated her stance saying, 'While CM Pinarayi Vijayan's image is omnipresent on large hoardings, it's the voices of the people that truly matter. The UDF is rich in leadership potential, and our MLAs, not Vijayan, will choose our future CM.' Concurrently, Congress MP KC Venugopal expressed his assuredness of a UDF 'sweeping victory.'

Emphasizing the need for a sweeping shift in governance, Venugopal pronounced it a 'clear triumph for the UDF.' As the 2026 assembly elections approach, with polling slated for April 9 and results on May 4, the Congress aims to overthrow the decade-long LDF rule and reclaim control of the legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)