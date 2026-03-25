Albemarle Launches Sustainable Lithium Extraction Project in Chile

Albemarle, the world's leading lithium producer headquartered in the U.S., announced on Wednesday that it has commenced an environmental review in Chile for its inaugural Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) project. The company aims to enhance lithium recovery rates significantly, nearly doubling them, while reducing the volume of brine extraction compared to current methods.

If brought to fruition, the project would demand a $3.1 billion investment and would have a lifespan extending to 2045, according to a filing with Chile's environmental assessment agency. The company emphasized the project's role in paving the way towards more efficient and sustainable lithium production in the Salar de Atacama, renowned for being one of the globe's richest lithium sources, essential for electric vehicle batteries.

The proposed project encompasses the construction of a DLE plant within Albemarle's mining concession area, featuring up to six processing trains and a power transmission line situated in the heart of Chile's salt flats. Albemarle has promised a significant reduction in net brine extraction—from 442 to 342 liters per second with one train, and potentially lowering to 142 liters per second with all six trains operational.