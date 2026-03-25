Himachal Pradesh's Pioneering Irrigation Milestone

The central government has commended Himachal Pradesh's Jal Shakti Vibhag for their exemplary work on the first Major and Medium Irrigation (MMI) Census as part of the Irrigation Census 2023-2025.

The award for this notable achievement was ceremoniously handed over to Jal Shakti Vibhag Secretary Abhishek Jain by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in New Delhi, and formally presented to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.

Census efforts covered a spectrum of data points, such as CCA, GCA, and water utilisation, aiming to bolster agricultural productivity and the rural economy. The initiative underscores the state's commitment to robust irrigation planning and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)