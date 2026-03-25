Jewellery Heist: Six Women on Trial for Durban Theft

The highly anticipated trial of six Indian-origin women accused of stealing jewellery worth R3.2 million began in Durban nearly three years post-incident. The accused, pivotal figures including store managers Nailash Lala and Reshmar Raghubar, were apprehended in September 2023 and released on R20,000 bail each.

During the first session at the Durban Magistrate's Court, Vishnu Pather, director of the jewellery store, testified that suspicions were first raised by an employee in June 2023. Pather revealed that while initially three watches were found missing, further inquiries exposed discrepancies stretching back to February 2018.

Despite the charges, all six defendants have maintained their innocence. The trial will continue later this year as the court delves deeper into the alleged heist that has captivated public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)