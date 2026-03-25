IMA Raises Alarm Over Potential Misuse of GLP-1 Drugs in India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has voiced apprehension regarding the recent introduction of GLP-1 drugs in Indian markets, advocating for restricted access to prevent misuse. A memorandum will be presented to the Central government to limit prescriptions to certified professionals, IMA President Dr. Anil Kumar J. Nayak informed ANI.

Dr. Nayak emphasized that the GLP-1 drugs, developed for diabetes patients, are inappropriately being used for weight loss. He cautioned against the unsupervised use of modern allopathic medicines due to potential side effects, including gastric issues, nausea, vomiting, pancreatitis, and a rare risk of thyroid cancer.

The Drug Regulator has heightened vigilance on the sale of GLP-1-based weight loss drugs, with intensified monitoring of the supply chain. Inspections were conducted at 49 establishments to address concerns over unauthorized sales. Amid patent expirations, cheaper generics have emerged, raising availability concerns and emphasizing the need for controlled distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)