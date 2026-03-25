Domestic Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi's Keshav Puram

A domestic altercation in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram escalated to violence when a woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband, police reported on Wednesday. The conflict occurred in Tri Nagar, where the woman accused her husband of attacking her with a kitchen knife, resulting in injuries to her chin and neck.

Law enforcement officials quickly responded to a PCR call received at the Keshav Puram police station. Upon arrival, they discovered the injured woman, identified as Pratibha Vandhana, and her husband, Sanjeev Kumar. Both are 42 years old. The victim was immediately taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment and later released.

The police have registered a case under applicable legal provisions and have commenced a detailed investigation into the incident to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)