Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar maintained stability against major currencies despite recent gains, as markets awaited developments in the Iran conflict. Energy prices influenced currency dynamics, with the Federal Reserve likely to maintain current policies. European markets anticipate rate hikes from the ECB and BoE, with energy costs impacting growth and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:01 IST
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar held firm against most major currencies on Thursday as market participants sought direction amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have driven volatility in oil prices and inflation predictions. Iran's foreign minister's latest statements left markets without a clear path forward as they reviewed a U.S. proposal without committing to peace talks.

Since the onset of the war in late February, the U.S. dollar has outperformed due to its status as a net energy exporter, unlike Europe, Japan, and Britain. On Thursday, it maintained its hold against major counterparts, with the euro and sterling showing slight fluctuations. The yen's position remained almost stable against the dollar, close to its two-year high.

Analysts note a subtle improvement in market sentiment, partially due to positive Middle East reports, although the high oil prices prevent a full-scale de-escalation in foreign exchange trading. The war's impact on currency markets is largely driven by energy costs, which have altered inflation expectations globally and influenced monetary policy projections in both the U.S. and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Cricket Showdown: Australia Tour Venue Surprises

India's Cricket Showdown: Australia Tour Venue Surprises

 Global
2
ISDM: A Decade of Transforming Development Management in India

ISDM: A Decade of Transforming Development Management in India

 India
3
Pratap Technocrats Seals Mega Deal with BSNL for BharatNet Phase III

Pratap Technocrats Seals Mega Deal with BSNL for BharatNet Phase III

 India
4
Delhi High Court Reaffirms Acquittal in POCSO Case Citing Lack of Age Proof

Delhi High Court Reaffirms Acquittal in POCSO Case Citing Lack of Age Proof

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026