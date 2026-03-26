U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar held firm against most major currencies on Thursday as market participants sought direction amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have driven volatility in oil prices and inflation predictions. Iran's foreign minister's latest statements left markets without a clear path forward as they reviewed a U.S. proposal without committing to peace talks.

Since the onset of the war in late February, the U.S. dollar has outperformed due to its status as a net energy exporter, unlike Europe, Japan, and Britain. On Thursday, it maintained its hold against major counterparts, with the euro and sterling showing slight fluctuations. The yen's position remained almost stable against the dollar, close to its two-year high.

Analysts note a subtle improvement in market sentiment, partially due to positive Middle East reports, although the high oil prices prevent a full-scale de-escalation in foreign exchange trading. The war's impact on currency markets is largely driven by energy costs, which have altered inflation expectations globally and influenced monetary policy projections in both the U.S. and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)