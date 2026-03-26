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Rajasthan Secures Crucial Increase in Commercial Gas Allocation

The central government has boosted Rajasthan's commercial gas allocation by 10% after the state requested additional resources. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this support. Officials assure that there is no shortage of gas, petrol, or diesel, with supplies running smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:18 IST
Rajasthan Secures Crucial Increase in Commercial Gas Allocation
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  • India

The central government has responded positively to Rajasthan's request for increased commercial gas allocation. On Thursday, officials confirmed a 10 percent boost to meet the state's growing demand. This decision follows an appeal from Rajasthan's administration seeking more resources to accommodate rising consumption.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the additional allocation, highlighting the collaborative effort between the state and central governments. Sharma emphasized the importance of this decision in ensuring the state's economic and industrial activities remain uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, state officials have reassured the public that there is no shortage of essential fuels like gas, petrol, and diesel. They confirmed that adequate supplies are being maintained, and the government remains committed to preventing any public inconvenience related to fuel availability.

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