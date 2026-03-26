Political Storm Brews Over MUDA Land Allegations Against Karnataka CM
Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre has dismissed allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding MUDA site allocations as 'politically motivated.' Meanwhile, the High Court issued notices to Siddaramaiah following a private petition. With BJP awaiting the verdict, the case could pivot on judiciary's interpretation of evidence and political dynamics.
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Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre firmly condemned the ongoing petition alleging illegal distribution of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling it 'politically motivated.' Khandre asserted that investigation reports have already dismissed the claims as baseless, suggesting the complaint will be disregarded.
The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the Lokayukta Police, Enforcement Directorate, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and family, following a petition by private complainant Snehamayi Krishna. Congress MLA Srinivas Mane expressed confidence in the Chief Minister's innocence and anticipated a favorable legal outcome.
Conversely, BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan noted the voluminous details surrounding the case, as the party awaits a judicial resolution. A single-judge bench, led by Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, scrutinized the petition challenging the acceptance of a 'B' report by the Special Court of People's Representatives. As proceedings continue, notices have been issued to significant parties, and further hearings are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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