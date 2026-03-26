Chaos in Karnataka Assembly as Congress Demands Action Against BJP MLA
Tensions flared in the Karnataka Assembly as Congress MLAs demanded action against BJP MLA Munirathna for making inappropriate comments against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The session was disrupted amid calls for Munirathna's expulsion, highlighting the rising tempers in Karnataka's political arena.
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The Karnataka Legislative Assembly descended into disorder on Thursday, with Congress MLAs demanding action against BJP MLA Munirathna. The uproar centered around Munirathna's alleged inappropriate remarks directed at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during a discussion on Bengaluru issues.
Accusations of misconduct flew as Congress members urged the Speaker to expel Munirathna after he questioned Shivakumar despite the closure of the discussion. With tensions rising, Speaker U T Khader called for harmony, distancing Karnataka from 'revenge politics.'
Despite the chaos, the Speaker's warning of strict action against misconduct prompted Congress MLAs to relent. The session exemplified the intense political climate in Karnataka's House, with calls for decorum and an emphasis on resolving debates harmoniously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Shivakumar
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