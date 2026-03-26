Left Menu

India Demands Revitalization of WTO's Dispute Settlement System

At the WTO's 14th ministerial conference in Cameroon, India called for reinstating the dispute settlement system. Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the dysfunctional system's impact and emphasized reconsidering the e-commerce trade customs duty moratorium, suggesting WTO reforms should be transparent and inclusive, prioritizing development and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:39 IST
India Demands Revitalization of WTO's Dispute Settlement System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has called on World Trade Organization (WTO) members to restore the full functionality of the dispute settlement system, currently hindered due to the inability to appoint members to the Appellate Body, especially as this impacts effective redressal for countries.

Speaking on the opening day of the WTO's 14th ministerial conference in Yaounde, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the need to reassess the ongoing moratorium on customs duties for e-commerce trade, given its significant revenue implications.

Goyal also highlighted the necessity for WTO reforms that focus on transparency, inclusivity, and a development-centered approach, emphasizing non-discrimination and consensus in decision-making, particularly regarding essential agricultural and fisheries issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alliance Air Resumes Dehradun-Pithoragarh Flight, Boosting Uttarakhand's Connectivity

Alliance Air Resumes Dehradun-Pithoragarh Flight, Boosting Uttarakhand's Con...

 India
2
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision: Challenges and Updates

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision: Challenges and Updates

 India
3
Pogba's Potential Return Ignites Monaco's Champions League Aspirations

Pogba's Potential Return Ignites Monaco's Champions League Aspirations

 Monaco
4
Election Tensions: Journalist Accused of Espionage Amid Hungary's Political Struggle

Election Tensions: Journalist Accused of Espionage Amid Hungary's Political ...

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026