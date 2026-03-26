India Demands Revitalization of WTO's Dispute Settlement System

India has called on World Trade Organization (WTO) members to restore the full functionality of the dispute settlement system, currently hindered due to the inability to appoint members to the Appellate Body, especially as this impacts effective redressal for countries.

Speaking on the opening day of the WTO's 14th ministerial conference in Yaounde, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal underscored the need to reassess the ongoing moratorium on customs duties for e-commerce trade, given its significant revenue implications.

Goyal also highlighted the necessity for WTO reforms that focus on transparency, inclusivity, and a development-centered approach, emphasizing non-discrimination and consensus in decision-making, particularly regarding essential agricultural and fisheries issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)