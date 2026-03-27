High Workload and Tragic Collision: LaGuardia Crash Sparks Concerns

A collision at New York's LaGuardia airport last Sunday resulted in the tragic deaths of two Air Canada pilots when their jet collided with a fire truck. This incident has reignited concerns regarding the high workload placed on air traffic controllers, particularly during peak times.

The crash occurred amid a busy night at LaGuardia, exacerbated by weather-related delays which led to 70 flights operating between 10 p.m. and 11:37 p.m., surpassing the typical 53 flights on Sunday nights. Several controllers reported that additional staffing should have been scheduled to manage the increased workload.

The situation was further complicated by an unrelated emergency involving a United Airlines flight, which caused a fire truck to be mistakenly cleared across the runway into the path of the Air Canada jet. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident to determine its causes and evaluate whether existing procedures were followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)