Congress Criticizes Government's Excise Cuts on Fuel Amid Election Pressures

Congress has accused the Indian government of reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel for electoral gains as assembly elections approach. The cuts, which reduce excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and completely exempt diesel, are labeled as a tactic by the Congress to win voter favor.

Congress claims that despite seven significant global crude oil price drops in the last 12 years, domestic fuel prices remained unchanged. The party asserts the current reductions do not benefit consumers directly but instead alleviate some financial pressure on oil marketing companies.

This has prompted accusations against Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for presenting the move as government generosity. Criticism highlights that international oil prices have surged by 50% amid global tensions, yet these duties cuts offer limited consumer relief, primarily benefiting oil firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)