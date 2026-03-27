Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising US Rate Expectations

The dollar is poised to mark its strongest monthly gain in almost a year, driven largely by the tumultuous situation in the Middle East as well as rising expectations of a U.S. rate increase. Investors, seeking haven amid escalating conflict and dimming hopes for de-escalation, turned to the dollar for safety.

This comes against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's extension of a deadline involving Iran's energy facilities, as conflicting diplomatic accounts between Washington and Tehran further unsettled markets. Reports suggest the Pentagon is contemplating deploying additional ground troops to the region, further reducing optimism for a near-term resolution.

The yen, meanwhile, struggled against the dollar, nearing levels that may prompt official intervention by Japanese authorities. At the same time, bond yields experienced a global uptick, reflecting a broader adjustment in rate expectations as other major economies including the UK and the Eurozone anticipate tightening their monetary policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)