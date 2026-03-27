Lebanon's Plight: No Safe Haven Amid Crisis

Lebanon finds itself in turmoil as its citizens search in vain for safe refuge, even in the heart of its capital, Beirut. Marcoluigi Corsi, UNICEF's representative in Lebanon, highlighted these concerns during a recent briefing.

As Israel continues its offensive against Hezbollah, the safety of Lebanese citizens remains precarious with many struggling to secure their basic needs.

A UNHCR official revealed that around 150,000 people have been left isolated due to the destruction of infrastructural lifelines like bridges, further compounding the humanitarian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)