Mega Solar Deal: Saatvik Green Energy Secures Rs 638 Crore Order

Saatvik Green Energy's subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has clinched a significant contract worth Rs 638.26 crore, marking a major milestone for the company in the solar industry. The deal underscores the growing demand for high-efficiency solar solutions globally.

The order, secured from a reputable solar module manufacturer, highlights the trust and reliability Saatvik has built in the renewable energy sector. The supply will consist of Solar Cell G12 R Type modules, which are recognized for their performance efficiencies in expansive solar installations.

Utilizing the state-of-the-art G12R TOPCon (DCR) technology, these modules promise enhanced durability and efficiency. This strategic move aligns with Saatvik's vision to contribute significantly to sustainable energy solutions by March 2027, as per the regulatory disclosure.

(With inputs from agencies.)