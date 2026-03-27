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Rising State Borrowing Costs Amid Global Uncertainty

State borrowing costs surged as global uncertainty and a Middle East conflict drove up bond yields and oil prices. This rise caused states to borrow less than planned, with Gujarat and Assam rejecting bids due to high yield demands. Investors face opportunities and risks from volatile markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:16 IST
Rising State Borrowing Costs Amid Global Uncertainty
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State borrowing costs surged at Friday's auction amid escalating global challenges, with rates rising by 0.15-0.30%. Oil price hikes and Middle East tensions pushed some securities above 8% yields, reflecting the strain on bond markets.

The RBI data revealed significant yield increases across various State Development Loans (SDLs). Notably, yields on 15-year SDLs surged by 0.24%, 20-year by 0.16%, and 25-year by 0.30%. The result: several states, including Gujarat and Assam, did not accept bids due to high yield demands.

The market turbulence is compounded by inflationary pressures and a depreciating rupee, causing further strain. However, investors like Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan of Rockfort Fincap LLP see potential opportunities, advising caution amid prospective high returns in a volatile environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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