India's Evolving Leadership Landscape: Women at the Helm

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the expanding role of women in leadership positions, urging society to adapt to female-led environments. Speaking at the ASSOCHAM Women 2047 program, Singh focused on the changing mindset that men should adopt to accept women in leading roles. Recognition of women achievers reflects their growing presence across sectors.

Singh discussed multiple initiatives designed to empower women, including career schemes, scholarships, and fellowships. These initiatives aim to bolster confidence among women, particularly in startups. The minister remarked on the growing number of women-led startups, now comprising 35-40% of the total in India, many from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

On a lighter note, Singh mentioned that in the future, programs might be needed to honor men so they are not left out. He concluded by saying the ultimate goal would be achieved when Women's Day becomes redundant, driven by women themselves marking gender equality as a given.