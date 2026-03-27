Contention Over Security Guarantees: Rubio Challenges Zelenskiy's Claims
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's assertion that U.S. security guarantees were conditional on Kyiv relinquishing the Donbas region. Rubio emphasized that security assurances would be provided only after the conflict ends.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:22 IST
- Country:
- France
Tensions rose as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disputed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's remarks regarding American security guarantees.
Rubio firmly stated that Zelenskiy's claim—that the U.S. would only offer security if Ukraine ceded the Donbas region—was false.
He clarified that any security guarantees from the U.S. would be contingent upon the cessation of hostilities in the region.
ALSO READ
G7 Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Iran
Gaza's Future: Disarmament Plan Sparks Debate Amidst Ceasefire
Trump envoy confirms 15-point ceasefire plan has been presented to Iran, indicates 'strong possibility' deal can happen, reports AP.
Global Markets Rally Amid Ceasefire Hopes
Iran issues its own ceasefire proposal, calling for war reparations and sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz, reports AP.