Left Menu

Contention Over Security Guarantees: Rubio Challenges Zelenskiy's Claims

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's assertion that U.S. security guarantees were conditional on Kyiv relinquishing the Donbas region. Rubio emphasized that security assurances would be provided only after the conflict ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:22 IST
Contention Over Security Guarantees: Rubio Challenges Zelenskiy's Claims
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • France

Tensions rose as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disputed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's remarks regarding American security guarantees.

Rubio firmly stated that Zelenskiy's claim—that the U.S. would only offer security if Ukraine ceded the Donbas region—was false.

He clarified that any security guarantees from the U.S. would be contingent upon the cessation of hostilities in the region.

TRENDING

1
Missing Sailboats in Aid Convoy Safely Arrive in Cuba Amid Uncertainty

Missing Sailboats in Aid Convoy Safely Arrive in Cuba Amid Uncertainty

 Global
2
Delhi's 'Skill Connect 2026' Conclave Connects Education with Industry

Delhi's 'Skill Connect 2026' Conclave Connects Education with Industry

 India
3
Gangstran Te Vaar: Punjab's Robust Campaign Against Gangster Culture

Gangstran Te Vaar: Punjab's Robust Campaign Against Gangster Culture

 India
4
Market Jitters: FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Jitters: FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026