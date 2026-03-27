Contention Over Security Guarantees: Rubio Challenges Zelenskiy's Claims

Tensions rose as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio disputed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's remarks regarding American security guarantees.

Rubio firmly stated that Zelenskiy's claim—that the U.S. would only offer security if Ukraine ceded the Donbas region—was false.

He clarified that any security guarantees from the U.S. would be contingent upon the cessation of hostilities in the region.