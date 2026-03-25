Chief Minister Questions Deletion of Voter Names in West Bengal
In a rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP for the deletion of eight lakh voter names from an adjudication list. She demanded the physical availability of the list for verification, asserting that no NRC or detention camps would happen under her governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Naxalbari | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP during an election rally for deleting eight lakh names from the voter adjudication list.
Banerjee demanded immediate access to physical copies of the list to verify the deletions, questioning the absence of the list in government offices.
She reaffirmed her stance against the NRC and detention camps, pledging to protect citizens' rights in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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