Russian Tanker Brings Relief to Energy-Stricken Cuba
The Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin has arrived in Cuba with a humanitarian shipment of 100,000 metric tons of crude oil. This delivery comes as Cuba faces an energy crisis due to the U.S. blockade of Venezuelan oil, worsening power outages. The situation has raised mortality risks, particularly among cancer patients in Cuba.
The Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin has delivered a humanitarian shipment of 100,000 metric tons of crude oil to Cuba, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport and reported by Interfax news agency on Monday.
The vessel is set to offload its cargo at the port of Matanzas, as ship-tracking data by LSEG revealed its movement along Cuba's northern coast. This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statements indicating a more lenient stance on oil shipments to Cuba, allowing countries to send crude to the island nation.
Cuba has been grappling with an energy crisis, notably since the U.S. ended Venezuelan oil exports post the January toppling of President Nicolas Maduro. With Mexico halting shipments too, Cuba faced an energy void worsening power outages. This deficit has raised health concerns, notably for cancer patients, amidst an ongoing fuel and diesel shortage affecting power generation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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