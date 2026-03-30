UK Decries Russia's Diplomatic Expulsion

The United Kingdom has strongly repudiated Russia's decision to expel a British diplomat, denouncing the accusations of economic espionage as 'completely unacceptable.' This development marks an escalation in the diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

In response, the British foreign ministry expressed its unequivocal stance, stating that it will not tolerate any form of intimidation against its embassy personnel or their families. The UK is sending a clear message of solidarity to its diplomatic corps overseas amidst this geopolitical strife.

This incident underscores the fragile nature of international relations between London and Moscow, reminding global observers of the complexities in navigating post-Cold War diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)