European Scrutiny Intensifies on Private Credit Valuations
European regulators, including those in France and Germany, have increased their examination of private credit valuations held by insurers. This heightened scrutiny comes amidst growing concerns over the valuation methodologies applied within the insurance sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:47 IST
European regulators have ramped up their assessment of private credit valuations held by insurers, with notable actions undertaken by authorities in France and Germany, according to Bloomberg News.
This surge in regulatory scrutiny reflects concerns over the valuation methods insurers use, potentially affecting their financial reporting and stability.
The intensified review underscores the importance of accurate valuations in the insurance industry, aiming to ensure transparency and financial soundness within the sector.