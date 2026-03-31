France Considers Social Media Ban for Under-15s

French senators are set to vote on a controversial draft law that seeks to ban social media access for children under 15, aligning France with global efforts to protect young minds online.

President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for the law to be enacted by the start of the new school year in September. The proposed legislation mirrors Australia's groundbreaking ban on social media for children under 16, which includes platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.

While the plan has the backing of some parents and educators, the French Senate amended the initial proposal to limit restrictions to platforms deemed harmful to children, potentially complicating its passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)