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Uttarakhand's Visionary Science Hub Takes Shape in Champawat

During a recent site inspection in Champawat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the progress of a Rs 55.52 crore state-of-the-art Science Centre. The centre aims to become a principal hub for scientific education and innovation, featuring advanced facilities to foster learning and research among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:15 IST
Uttarakhand's Visionary Science Hub Takes Shape in Champawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/Uttarakhand CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Champawat district on Tuesday for an on-site assessment of the ongoing construction of a high-tech Science Centre, a project valued at around Rs 55.52 crore, as per an official release. He scrutinized the construction's quality, progress, and adherence to deadlines, issuing directives to the officials involved.

During his inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the plans for several scientific galleries and the four-story campus, which will comprise a hostel for 40 students, staff accommodations, and key facilities, marking its significance as a residential scientific learning institution. On-site, UCOST Director General Durgesh Pant highlighted that the two-story science gallery block will host a "Fun Science Gallery," exhibition halls, science and agriculture galleries, a training hall, and a contemporary astronomy gallery.

The facilities will also feature a 120-seat auditorium, a 71-seat planetarium with inner and outer domes, and state-of-the-art conference and development halls for staff. Following his tour, the Chief Minister evaluated science models crafted by students from different schools, offering encouragement to these budding innovators.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Science Centre is poised to become a central venue for education, research, and innovation for the state's students. CM Dhami underlined the critical role of science in development, noting the opportunity this centre presents for children in remote regions to engage with modern scientific technologies and astronomy. The state government is committed to nurturing a scientific mindset among youth to equip them for future challenges.

Additionally, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the execution team to adhere to the stipulated timeline and maintain superior quality. He also stressed the necessity of complying with environmental standards and safeguarding worker safety throughout the construction process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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