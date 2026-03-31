Left Menu

A Ray of Hope: Oil Arrives in Cuba

The Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin delivered 730,000 barrels of oil to Cuba, breaking a three-month drought of oil imports amid a US energy blockade. The oil is a welcome relief to Cubans enduring economic hardship, blackouts, and shortages of food and medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:28 IST
A Ray of Hope: Oil Arrives in Cuba
  • Country:
  • Cuba

The Russian oil tanker Anatoly Kolodkin arrived at Cuba's port of Matanzas on Tuesday, carrying a substantial cargo of 730,000 barrels of oil. This marks the first visit by an oil tanker to the island in three months, bringing relief amid a severe shortage exacerbated by a US energy blockade.

The decision by the US administration, under President Donald Trump, to allow the shipment reflects a complex geopolitical landscape. It comes as Cuba grapples with a deep economic crisis characterized by widespread blackouts, food shortages, and a dire scarcity of medicine.

The arrival of the oil tanker was met with cheers from the Cuban populace, who have been enduring prolonged difficulties. The delivery offers a glimmer of hope amid ongoing struggles as the country navigates the challenges posed by limited resources and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Asset Reconstruction Companies: Navigating Challenges and Growth

 India
2
Snorkeling Stunt Highlights Johannesburg's Infrastructure Issues

Snorkeling Stunt Highlights Johannesburg's Infrastructure Issues

 South Africa
3
NDA alliance has only one objective of 'stalling' TN's growth, alleges DMK chief Stalin in Tiruvarur.

NDA alliance has only one objective of 'stalling' TN's growth, alleges DMK c...

 India
4
BJP's Assam Election Drive: Chasing Out Infiltrators, Empowering Women

BJP's Assam Election Drive: Chasing Out Infiltrators, Empowering Women

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026