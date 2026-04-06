Market Volatility Amid Tensions: Oil Rises, Stocks Mixed as Threats Loom

Oil prices increased while stock markets displayed mixed results following U.S. President Donald Trump's stark warning of consequences for Iran if it fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The prospect of a ceasefire somewhat calmed nerves, but market tensions remained, exacerbated by Trump's threats against Iranian infrastructure.

Investors reacted to both U.S. economic data and geopolitical developments, creating a volatile trading environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)