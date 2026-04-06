Iran Criticizes UN Action After Nuclear Facility Attacks
Iran's atomic energy chief, Mohammad Eslami, criticized the UN nuclear watchdog for its inaction following repeated attacks on the Bushehr power plant. The most recent attack near the plant killed a security staff member and injured others. Eslami warned that these attacks could have grave consequences.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's atomic energy chief, Mohammad Eslami, expressed strong criticism against the UN nuclear watchdog in a recent letter to its director. He argued that the agency's inaction in response to repeated attacks on nuclear facilities, such as Iran's Bushehr power plant, is fostering aggression.
Eslami highlighted that the Bushehr plant, Iran's sole operational nuclear facility, has been targeted four times, with the latest strike occurring on April 4. This attack resulted in the death of a security staff member and injuries to others in the vicinity.
Eslami cautioned that continued attacks risk releasing radioactive material, potentially leading to catastrophic consequences for the local population, environment, and neighboring nations. He deemed these acts a violation of international law and criticized the IAEA's lack of decisive action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Bushehr
- power plant
- attacks
- radioactive
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- IAEA
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