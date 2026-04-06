Vinay Muralidhar Tonse: Steering Yes Bank Into a New Era

Vinay Muralidhar Tonse has officially taken the reins as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Yes Bank. This move follows the completion of Prashant Kumar's term, with Tonse's appointment receiving the requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and stakeholders. This significant change marks the beginning of a new chapter for the bank.

The appointment of Tonse, a seasoned banker with more than 35 years of experience, is set to steer Yes Bank towards a prosperous future. His extensive background covers a broad spectrum of banking services, having served previously as the MD of State Bank of India.

Last year, Yes Bank witnessed Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation taking a 24% stake, becoming its largest shareholder. With Tonse's experienced leadership, the bank aims to reinforce its position in the financial sector, navigating both domestic and international banking landscapes effectively.