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EU Inaugurates World's First Carbon Border Levy

The European Commission has introduced the world's first carbon border tariff, setting the initial price at 75.36 euros. This levy targets imported goods like steel, aluminium, and cement, starting in 2026. While fertilisers are currently exempt, prices will be updated quarterly and eventually weekly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:30 IST
EU Inaugurates World's First Carbon Border Levy
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The European Commission announced the debut price of 75.36 euros for its groundbreaking carbon border levy, which is set to come into effect in 2026. This initiative will affect a range of imported goods, including steel, aluminium, and cement, as part of the EU's efforts to curb CO2 emissions.

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, heralded as the world's first such tariff, aims to equalize carbon costs between imported and domestic goods, thereby encouraging sustainable practices globally. Notably, the Commission temporarily excluded fertilisers from the levy after an agreement reached in January.

Looking forward, the Commission plans to release quarterly price updates, with the next price scheduled for publication on July 6. By 2027, the updates will occur weekly, reflecting a dynamic approach to carbon pricing in line with market demands and environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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