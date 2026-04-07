Tragedy Strikes: Furnace Explosion at Jharkhand Steel Plant Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, three workers died from injuries sustained in a furnace explosion at a private steel plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The explosion, which occurred around 4 am on Monday, left nine workers injured.

Of those harmed, seven suffered severe burns, with three later succumbing to their injuries despite being transferred to a Ranchi hospital for advanced care. The deceased have been identified as Akhila Rai, Brijlal Bedia, and Mahesh.

Responding to the tragedy, the state Labor and Employment Department has dispatched a seven-member team to investigate the cause of the explosion. Additionally, Rs 21 lakh compensation for each victim's family has been agreed upon following local agitation, while improved medical facilities for the injured are being arranged.

(With inputs from agencies.)