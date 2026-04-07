Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Furnace Explosion at Jharkhand Steel Plant Claims Lives

A furnace explosion at a private steel plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh resulted in nine injuries, with three fatalities among the injured. The state has set up a committee to investigate the incident, while compensation has been pledged for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Furnace Explosion at Jharkhand Steel Plant Claims Lives
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, three workers died from injuries sustained in a furnace explosion at a private steel plant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The explosion, which occurred around 4 am on Monday, left nine workers injured.

Of those harmed, seven suffered severe burns, with three later succumbing to their injuries despite being transferred to a Ranchi hospital for advanced care. The deceased have been identified as Akhila Rai, Brijlal Bedia, and Mahesh.

Responding to the tragedy, the state Labor and Employment Department has dispatched a seven-member team to investigate the cause of the explosion. Additionally, Rs 21 lakh compensation for each victim's family has been agreed upon following local agitation, while improved medical facilities for the injured are being arranged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dismissal of Motion Against Election Commissioner Sparks Political Debate

Dismissal of Motion Against Election Commissioner Sparks Political Debate

 India
2
India's Thorium-Powered Future: Unlocking Nuclear Potential Amidst Public Concerns

India's Thorium-Powered Future: Unlocking Nuclear Potential Amidst Public Co...

 India
3
Indian Startup School Propels Innovative Founders to Global Stage

Indian Startup School Propels Innovative Founders to Global Stage

 India
4
Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Tensions Impacting Global Markets

Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Tensions Impacting Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026