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Internet Shutdown Amidst Tensions Following Heinous Attack in Manipur

Internet services were halted in five Manipur districts to curb the spread of misinformation, following a violent attack killing two siblings. Amid fears of social media misuse, authorities aim to prevent further unrest. The attack incited public outrage, leading to protests and blockage of major roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:58 IST
Internet Shutdown Amidst Tensions Following Heinous Attack in Manipur
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to maintain order, internet services have been suspended for three days across five districts in Manipur, including Imphal West and Imphal East. Authorities cited concerns over the potential misuse of social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook by anti-social elements to spread misinformation and incite public unrest.

The preventative measure follows a brutal attack in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area where suspected militants reportedly assassinated two young siblings in their sleep. The attack, which left the mother injured, evoked widespread anger among local residents who took to torching trucks and blocking major roads in protest.

Adding to the distress, an unexploded rocket launcher was discovered near the attack site, raising further security concerns. Local MLA Thongam Shanti Singh condemned the violence, labeling it as an act of terrorism. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh mourned the loss and called for enhanced security measures to safeguard civilians and ensure justice for the victims.

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