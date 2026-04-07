Australia and China Strengthen Energy Ties Amid Global Unrest

In a significant development highlighting the growing cooperation between Australia and China, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a phone conversation with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss energy security. This discussion is timely, given the global energy market disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The dialogue between the two leaders underscores the necessity of enhancing government-to-government communication to support regional energy security, as stated by Albanese's office. The Australian Prime Minister further commented on maintaining a balanced relationship with China, advocating for cooperation on mutual interests while engaging candidly where differences arise.

Importantly, Albanese anticipates visiting China for the APEC Leaders' Meeting in November, where he will meet Li in person. Given China's status as Australia's largest trading partner, particularly in areas like liquefied natural gas, the discussions mark a crucial step toward maintaining stability in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)