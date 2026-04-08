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Zelenskiy Welcomes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, Seeks Peace with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, emphasizing Kyiv's readiness to reciprocate if Moscow halts its assaults. He highlighted the importance of ceasefires in paving the way for diplomacy and reiterated Ukraine’s call for peace with Russia, sending experts to the Middle East to counter Iran's drone threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST
Zelenskiy Welcomes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, Seeks Peace with Russia
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed approval of the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran on Wednesday, reaffirming Kyiv's willingness to reciprocate if Russia ceases its military strikes.

He reiterated Ukraine's consistent call for a pause in hostilities waged by Russia in Europe, emphasizing the potential of such measures to facilitate diplomatic solutions. 'A ceasefire can undoubtedly lay the groundwork for successful negotiations,' Zelenskiy stated on X.

Kyiv had previously lauded the U.S. for its decisive action against Iran, a staunch Russian ally known to have provided drones for use against Ukraine. In response, Ukraine has deployed over 200 specialists to the Middle East to aid in countering these drone attacks. 'Our military experts will continue to bolster regional security efforts', Zelenskiy assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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