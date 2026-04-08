Impending U.S.-Iran Talks Announced by Trump

In a bold statement, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that face-to-face negotiations with Iran are imminent, as reported by the New York Post on Wednesday. This revelation suggests a significant diplomatic move by the Trump administration.

During a candid interview with the newspaper, Trump addressed potential changes in the delegation's composition, citing possible security threats as a reason for Vice President JD Vance's absence from the forthcoming talks. This development adds an unexpected dimension to the anticipated diplomatic encounter.

While specifics of the meeting remain under wraps, this announcement marks a potential thaw in U.S.-Iran relations, injecting fresh dynamics into international diplomacy. Observers eagerly await further details on this crucial dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)