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Impending U.S.-Iran Talks Announced by Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that in-person talks with Iran are expected to take place soon. The New York Post reported this development on Wednesday. Trump mentioned that Vice President JD Vance might skip the talks owing to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:15 IST
Impending U.S.-Iran Talks Announced by Trump
Donald Trump

In a bold statement, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that face-to-face negotiations with Iran are imminent, as reported by the New York Post on Wednesday. This revelation suggests a significant diplomatic move by the Trump administration.

During a candid interview with the newspaper, Trump addressed potential changes in the delegation's composition, citing possible security threats as a reason for Vice President JD Vance's absence from the forthcoming talks. This development adds an unexpected dimension to the anticipated diplomatic encounter.

While specifics of the meeting remain under wraps, this announcement marks a potential thaw in U.S.-Iran relations, injecting fresh dynamics into international diplomacy. Observers eagerly await further details on this crucial dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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