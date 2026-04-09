Supreme Court Urges States to Intensify Action Against Child Trafficking

The Supreme Court of India has issued a stern warning to states and Union Territories about the escalating problem of child trafficking, emphasizing that organized gangs are operating nationwide. Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan stressed the need for immediate and serious action to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

In a recent plea hearing, Justice Pardiwala articulated the urgency of the matter, stating that the vigilant action of state governments, particularly their Home Departments, is essential. He noted, "Child trafficking is rampant, and if measures aren't taken quickly, containment will become impossible. While the court can oversee proceedings, it is the responsibility of local governments and associated agencies to enact changes."

The court has provided a final opportunity for compliance with its April 15, 2025, directive aimed at deconstructing trafficking networks. This includes mandates for swift court procedures and the creation of state monitoring committees. The court warned that non-compliance could result in states being classified as "defaulting." The case will be revisited on April 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)