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Tamil Nadu Polls: War of Words Escalates Between Political Titans

In a heated pre-election exchange, AIADMK's Palaniswami criticized DMK's Kanimozhi, alleging her marginalization in party ranks. Kanimozhi defended, highlighting the DMK's fight for Tamil Nadu's dignity and critiquing the Union government. Palaniswami attacked DMK's governance, claiming law and order deterioration and accusing them of family-oriented governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:59 IST
Tamil Nadu Polls: War of Words Escalates Between Political Titans
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The political climate in Tamil Nadu intensified on Thursday as AIADMK's former Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, targeted DMK leader Kanimozhi. He alleged she has been sidelined within her party, questioning her influence and role there.

Responding to Palaniswami's remarks, Kanimozhi accused the opposition of disconnection from public interests and emphasized the significance of the upcoming assembly polls as a defense of Tamil Nadu's self-respect.

The back-and-forth sheds light on Tamil Nadu's contentious political landscape ahead of the assembly elections, where key issues include governance, regional identity, and central government relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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