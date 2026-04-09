Tamil Nadu Polls: War of Words Escalates Between Political Titans

The political climate in Tamil Nadu intensified on Thursday as AIADMK's former Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, targeted DMK leader Kanimozhi. He alleged she has been sidelined within her party, questioning her influence and role there.

Responding to Palaniswami's remarks, Kanimozhi accused the opposition of disconnection from public interests and emphasized the significance of the upcoming assembly polls as a defense of Tamil Nadu's self-respect.

The back-and-forth sheds light on Tamil Nadu's contentious political landscape ahead of the assembly elections, where key issues include governance, regional identity, and central government relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)