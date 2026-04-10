Kolkata Police Nabs Alleged Arms Dealer in Late-Night Raid

In a significant operation, Kolkata Police detained an alleged arms dealer following a late-night raid conducted by the Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar Division. The operation took place on April 9 at Raghunathpur Khalpar, driven by credible intelligence inputs.

During the raid, law enforcement officials recovered three country-made one-shotter firearms in working condition, along with two live cartridges from the suspect's possession. This highlights an ongoing concern over illegal arms trading in the region.

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is now in custody. The investigation continues, aiming to uncover further details about the suspect's operations and connections. The arrest underscores the police's continued commitment to cracking down on illegal arms activities.