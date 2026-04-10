Left Menu

Kolkata Police Nabs Alleged Arms Dealer in Late-Night Raid

An alleged arms dealer was apprehended by Kolkata Police in a late-night operation at Raghunathpur Khalpar. The raid resulted in the seizure of three country-made firearms and two live cartridges. The suspect is in custody and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:34 IST
Kolkata Police Nabs Alleged Arms Dealer in Late-Night Raid
Arms dealer arrested in Kolkata Police raid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Kolkata Police detained an alleged arms dealer following a late-night raid conducted by the Uttar Kashipur Police Station under the Bhangar Division. The operation took place on April 9 at Raghunathpur Khalpar, driven by credible intelligence inputs.

During the raid, law enforcement officials recovered three country-made one-shotter firearms in working condition, along with two live cartridges from the suspect's possession. This highlights an ongoing concern over illegal arms trading in the region.

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is now in custody. The investigation continues, aiming to uncover further details about the suspect's operations and connections. The arrest underscores the police's continued commitment to cracking down on illegal arms activities.

TRENDING

1
Chennaiyin FC's Tactical Evolution Facing East Bengal Challenge

Chennaiyin FC's Tactical Evolution Facing East Bengal Challenge

 India
2
Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies

Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Station Collapse Claims a Life in Vadodara

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Station Collapse Claims a Life in Vadodara

 India
4
Fueling Debate: Germany's Tax Tangle and Coalition Strife

Fueling Debate: Germany's Tax Tangle and Coalition Strife

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026