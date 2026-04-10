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From Tragedy to Triumph: Payal Nag's Remarkable Rise in Para Archery

Payal Nag, who lost her limbs at a young age, defied all odds to become a global para archery champion. Despite her challenges, she won gold at the World Para Archery Series, showcasing incredible talent and resilience. Her journey, backed by exceptional coaching, is a beacon of hope and inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:49 IST
From Tragedy to Triumph: Payal Nag's Remarkable Rise in Para Archery
Indian archer Payal Nag. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a breathtaking tale of defying adversity, Payal Nag emerges as a shining beacon in para sports. Despite losing all four limbs at a tender age, the daughter of a daily-wage mason from Odisha has climbed to the pinnacle of global para archery, demonstrating unparalleled determination and skill.

This week in Bangkok, Payal secured a historic gold medal at the World Para Archery Series, triumphing over reigning champion Sheetal Devi in a fiercely contested final. Her remarkable composure and tenacity were on full display as she claimed victory in her first senior international tournament.

Her path to the archery world began uniquely; Payal was discovered through her artistic talent by coach Kuldeep Vedwan, who also coaches Sheetal Devi. Under his guidance at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Archery Academy, which provided the necessary resources and support, Payal honed her craft with a specially designed bow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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