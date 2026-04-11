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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's Strategic Visit to Russia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to visit Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin. The visit aims to explore the potential of Indonesia purchasing Russian oil as an alternative source amid the current global supply crunch exacerbated by the conflict in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:30 IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's Strategic Visit to Russia
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to embark on a critical diplomatic mission to Russia to engage in talks with President Vladimir Putin. The announcement was made by Indonesia's Foreign Minister, emphasizing the strategic nature of the visit.

Discussions are expected to center around Indonesia's interest in acquiring Russian oil, a move positioned as a potential solution to the global supply challenges arising from ongoing tensions in Iran. The discussions underscore Indonesia's proactive approach to securing its energy needs amid uncertain times.

The Kremlin has confirmed that preparations for the meeting are underway, signaling a strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations. This visit marks a significant step in Indonesia's diplomatic engagements on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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