Governor Backs Women's Reservation Bill, Calls for Immediate Implementation
Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla supports the Women's Reservation Bill, highlighting the need for its swift passage to ensure women's rights and political representation. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule's legacy, Shukla emphasizes women's historical leadership in Indian politics and urges gender equality in governance.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed strong support for the Women's Reservation Bill on Saturday, advocating for its immediate implementation to secure women's rights. He stressed the historical role of women in Indian politics and the necessity for increased political representation in legislative bodies.
In a statement to ANI, Governor Shukla commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing the legacy of renowned social activists Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, particularly in terms of women's education and empowerment. Shukla emphasized Modi's commitment to enhancing women's status in society.
As the Bharatiya Janata Party ramps up its outreach efforts through programs like 'Mahila Samvad,' Modi has declared the Women's Reservation Bill a landmark initiative for boosting women's roles in governance. He reiterated the government's dedication to 'Nari Shakti' and the importance of gender-balanced policymaking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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