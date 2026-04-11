High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Discuss Future Peace in Islamabad

Key diplomatic discussions took place in Islamabad on Saturday as U.S. and Iranian officials convened to negotiate peace in the Middle East. The talks aim to mend strained relations following prolonged geopolitical tensions.

Central to Iran's agenda is the insistence on a ceasefire in Lebanon and the lifting of long-standing sanctions, which have severely impacted its economy. The U.S., however, demands concessions on Iran's nuclear activities before considering sanctions relief.

Debates also surround control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment rights, and missile capabilities. The ongoing U.S. military presence in the region remains a contentious point, with Tehran seeking a withdrawal for enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)