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High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Discuss Future Peace in Islamabad

U.S. and Iranian officials met in Islamabad to negotiate peace and address key issues affecting the Middle East. Tehran demands a Lebanon ceasefire and lifting sanctions, while debates ensue over the Strait of Hormuz's control and nuclear enrichment. Tensions remain about missile capacity and U.S. troop presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:37 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Discuss Future Peace in Islamabad
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Key diplomatic discussions took place in Islamabad on Saturday as U.S. and Iranian officials convened to negotiate peace in the Middle East. The talks aim to mend strained relations following prolonged geopolitical tensions.

Central to Iran's agenda is the insistence on a ceasefire in Lebanon and the lifting of long-standing sanctions, which have severely impacted its economy. The U.S., however, demands concessions on Iran's nuclear activities before considering sanctions relief.

Debates also surround control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment rights, and missile capabilities. The ongoing U.S. military presence in the region remains a contentious point, with Tehran seeking a withdrawal for enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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