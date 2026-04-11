Lightning-Quick Green Corridor Saves Lives: Heart Transplant Success
In a coordinated effort, a donor heart was swiftly transported from Rohtak to New Delhi through a green corridor, facilitating a life-saving transplant for a patient with heart disease. The donor, though brain-dead, enabled multiple organ transplants, highlighting critical coordination between medical and law enforcement teams.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented medical achievement, a donor heart was transported via a meticulously coordinated green corridor from PGIMS Rohtak to Fortis Escorts in New Delhi's Okhla. Covering 98 kilometers in just 85 minutes, this operation provided a crucial lifeline for a 26-year-old patient battling advanced Dilated Cardiomyopathy.
The 37-year-old donor, tragically found unconscious on the roadside and later declared brain dead, became a beacon of hope for others through his family's consent to organ donation. The heart's transportation was managed by a joint effort between Delhi and Rohtak Police, ensuring that the organ remained viable for a transplant.
Dr. Z S Meherwal, Chairman of Adult CTVS at Fortis Escorts, emphasized the critical nature of seamless coordination in such medical undertakings. The donor's heart was not the only organ saved; the lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys, and corneas were also allocated efficiently. The success of this operation underscores the profound impact of organ donation and the importance of multi-agency collaboration in medical emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud Syndicate: 14 Arrested
Crackdown on Fraud: Delhi Police Arrest Trio in Rs 10 Lakh Scam
Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Drug Kingpin After Intense Manhunt
Delhi Police Unravels Fake Degree Racket in Govindpuri
Crackdown on Global Loan Scam: Six Arrested by Delhi Police