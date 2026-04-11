Lightning-Quick Green Corridor Saves Lives: Heart Transplant Success

In an unprecedented medical achievement, a donor heart was transported via a meticulously coordinated green corridor from PGIMS Rohtak to Fortis Escorts in New Delhi's Okhla. Covering 98 kilometers in just 85 minutes, this operation provided a crucial lifeline for a 26-year-old patient battling advanced Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

The 37-year-old donor, tragically found unconscious on the roadside and later declared brain dead, became a beacon of hope for others through his family's consent to organ donation. The heart's transportation was managed by a joint effort between Delhi and Rohtak Police, ensuring that the organ remained viable for a transplant.

Dr. Z S Meherwal, Chairman of Adult CTVS at Fortis Escorts, emphasized the critical nature of seamless coordination in such medical undertakings. The donor's heart was not the only organ saved; the lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys, and corneas were also allocated efficiently. The success of this operation underscores the profound impact of organ donation and the importance of multi-agency collaboration in medical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)