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Lightning-Quick Green Corridor Saves Lives: Heart Transplant Success

In a coordinated effort, a donor heart was swiftly transported from Rohtak to New Delhi through a green corridor, facilitating a life-saving transplant for a patient with heart disease. The donor, though brain-dead, enabled multiple organ transplants, highlighting critical coordination between medical and law enforcement teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:36 IST
Lightning-Quick Green Corridor Saves Lives: Heart Transplant Success
Live heart transported through green corridor from Rohtak to Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an unprecedented medical achievement, a donor heart was transported via a meticulously coordinated green corridor from PGIMS Rohtak to Fortis Escorts in New Delhi's Okhla. Covering 98 kilometers in just 85 minutes, this operation provided a crucial lifeline for a 26-year-old patient battling advanced Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

The 37-year-old donor, tragically found unconscious on the roadside and later declared brain dead, became a beacon of hope for others through his family's consent to organ donation. The heart's transportation was managed by a joint effort between Delhi and Rohtak Police, ensuring that the organ remained viable for a transplant.

Dr. Z S Meherwal, Chairman of Adult CTVS at Fortis Escorts, emphasized the critical nature of seamless coordination in such medical undertakings. The donor's heart was not the only organ saved; the lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys, and corneas were also allocated efficiently. The success of this operation underscores the profound impact of organ donation and the importance of multi-agency collaboration in medical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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