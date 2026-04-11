Historic Push for Women's Reservation Power: BJP's Bold Move to Amend Bill

On Saturday, Yamuna Pathak, National Mahila President of Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad, expressed strong approval of the planned special parliamentary session focused on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. This strategic move comes as a consistent push from the BJP, aiming to solidify its ideological stance on empowering women through significant representation in nation-building efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's intent to address this critical bill during a rally in Dibrugarh. The proposed sessions on April 16, 17, and 18 will focus on amending the bill to ensure the implementation of a one-third reservation for women, beginning with the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, grounded on 2011 census data due to current delays in newer census figures.

The legislative changes have major implications, including an increase in Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816. This vision is set to be realized through two significant bills: one to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and another that introduces a Delimitation Bill. Both require passing as Constitutional amendments, promising enhanced representation while maintaining SC/ST reservations but without OBC provisions in the current framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)