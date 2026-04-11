I Am Maximus: A Heroic Return to Grand National Glory
I Am Maximus impressively regained the Grand National title, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to achieve this feat. Owned by JP McManus, the top-weight champion previously won in 2024 and, after a second-place finish in 2025, ousted Iroko in a dramatic final race on Saturday.
I Am Maximus has made history by becoming the first horse since the legendary Red Rum to reclaim the Grand National title. The triumphant finish came after a courageous battle in Saturday's final strides, leaving Iroko to settle for second place.
The horse, owned by JP McManus, took victory in 2024 and followed up with a strong second-place finish in 2025. This year, I Am Maximus returned to Aintree with determination to reclaim its past glory.
In a nail-biting race, the top weight stood its ground against formidable competitors, crafting a memorable chapter in Grand National history and confirming its status as an equestrian icon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- I Am Maximus
- Grand National
- horse racing
- JP McManus
- Red Rum
- victory
- 2024
- 2025
- Iroko
- sports history
ALSO READ
Sanju Samson's Century Powers CSK to Dominant Victory Over Delhi Capitals
Animesh Kujur Sprints to Victory at Indian Athletics Series
Dempo SC Triumphs Over Aizawl FC with Convincing 3-0 Victory
Dempo SC Surges to Victory: A Stellar Performance in Indian Football League
Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings to Victory Over Sunrisers