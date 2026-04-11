I Am Maximus: A Heroic Return to Grand National Glory

I Am Maximus has made history by becoming the first horse since the legendary Red Rum to reclaim the Grand National title. The triumphant finish came after a courageous battle in Saturday's final strides, leaving Iroko to settle for second place.

The horse, owned by JP McManus, took victory in 2024 and followed up with a strong second-place finish in 2025. This year, I Am Maximus returned to Aintree with determination to reclaim its past glory.

In a nail-biting race, the top weight stood its ground against formidable competitors, crafting a memorable chapter in Grand National history and confirming its status as an equestrian icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)