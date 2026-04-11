Left Menu

I Am Maximus: A Heroic Return to Grand National Glory

I Am Maximus impressively regained the Grand National title, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to achieve this feat. Owned by JP McManus, the top-weight champion previously won in 2024 and, after a second-place finish in 2025, ousted Iroko in a dramatic final race on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:02 IST
I Am Maximus: A Heroic Return to Grand National Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

I Am Maximus has made history by becoming the first horse since the legendary Red Rum to reclaim the Grand National title. The triumphant finish came after a courageous battle in Saturday's final strides, leaving Iroko to settle for second place.

The horse, owned by JP McManus, took victory in 2024 and followed up with a strong second-place finish in 2025. This year, I Am Maximus returned to Aintree with determination to reclaim its past glory.

In a nail-biting race, the top weight stood its ground against formidable competitors, crafting a memorable chapter in Grand National history and confirming its status as an equestrian icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chasing Records: Krishna Jayasankar's Quest for Shot Put Glory

Chasing Records: Krishna Jayasankar's Quest for Shot Put Glory

 India
2
Diplomatic Tides: Jaishankar's Mission Amidst West Asia Turmoil

Diplomatic Tides: Jaishankar's Mission Amidst West Asia Turmoil

 Global
3
Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026