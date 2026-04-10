Delhi Police Unravels Fake Degree Racket in Govindpuri

Delhi Police have cracked down on a fake degree and certificate racket operating from southeast Delhi, apprehending seven individuals involved in the scam. The crackdown followed an alert about an organized group allegedly issuing counterfeit educational documents.

The syndicate ran its operations from a Govindpuri premises, where they had established a full-fledged setup to produce fake degrees, mark sheets, and other credentials. The gang, identifying themselves as the 'Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Management Science & Technology,' convincingly sold back-dated educational documents to unsuspecting victims nationwide in exchange for money.

During the raid, officers seized Rs 2.79 lakh, 31 mobile phones, two laptops, two printers, and a Wi-Fi router, along with several fake degrees and blank certificate sheets. Telecallers were reportedly recruited to further the racket's reach. The investigation into additional accomplices is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)