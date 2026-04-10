Left Menu

Delhi Police Unravels Fake Degree Racket in Govindpuri

Delhi Police dismantled a fake degree racket in southeast Delhi, arresting seven individuals. Operating from Govindpuri, the group produced counterfeit educational documents. They deceived victims nationwide, posing as a phony institute. Police seized Rs 2.79 lakh, mobile phones, laptops, and fake degrees, and continue to investigate other potential members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:04 IST
Delhi Police Unravels Fake Degree Racket in Govindpuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have cracked down on a fake degree and certificate racket operating from southeast Delhi, apprehending seven individuals involved in the scam. The crackdown followed an alert about an organized group allegedly issuing counterfeit educational documents.

The syndicate ran its operations from a Govindpuri premises, where they had established a full-fledged setup to produce fake degrees, mark sheets, and other credentials. The gang, identifying themselves as the 'Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Management Science & Technology,' convincingly sold back-dated educational documents to unsuspecting victims nationwide in exchange for money.

During the raid, officers seized Rs 2.79 lakh, 31 mobile phones, two laptops, two printers, and a Wi-Fi router, along with several fake degrees and blank certificate sheets. Telecallers were reportedly recruited to further the racket's reach. The investigation into additional accomplices is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Viral Sensation's Marriage Controversy: Love Jihad Allegations Surface

Viral Sensation's Marriage Controversy: Love Jihad Allegations Surface

 India
2
Rajasthan Royals Aim to Maintain Winning Streak Amid Rain Delays in IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals Aim to Maintain Winning Streak Amid Rain Delays in IPL Clas...

 India
3
White House Scrutiny on Timed Bets Amid Iran Strikes Halt

White House Scrutiny on Timed Bets Amid Iran Strikes Halt

 Global
4
Probe Launched into Alleged Religious Conversion and Harassment at Nashik MNC

Probe Launched into Alleged Religious Conversion and Harassment at Nashik MN...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026