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Anthropic CEO Engages in AI Dispute Talks at White House

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, attended discussions at the White House on Friday. The talks focused on the controversy between the artificial intelligence startup and the Pentagon. This meeting underscores the rising tension and significance of AI developments and their impact on national defense strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 01:27 IST
Anthropic CEO Engages in AI Dispute Talks at White House
Dario Amodei
  • Country:
  • United States

Anthropic CEO, Dario Amodei, was seen entering the White House for crucial discussions on Friday.

The meeting centered around Anthropic's ongoing dispute with the Pentagon, highlighting the growing concerns over the role of artificial intelligence in national defense.

The discussions underscore the significance of AI technology at both corporate and governmental levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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