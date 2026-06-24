Drone Attack in Nizhny Novgorod: Industrial Site Hit

A Ukrainian drone attack resulted in the death of two individuals and damage to an industrial facility in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Governor Gleb Nikitin reported these details via the Telegram messaging app, assuring that the facility was not critically damaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Industrial Facility Was Damaged As A Result Of Falling Drone Debris And Two People Were Killed In The Central Russian Region Of Nizhny Novgorod In A Ukrainian Drone Attack | Updated: 24-06-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 12:07 IST
Drone Attack in Nizhny Novgorod: Industrial Site Hit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack has led to the deaths of two people and caused damage to an industrial facility in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, according to local officials.

Governor Gleb Nikitin communicated through the Telegram messaging app, stating that the falling debris from the drone inflicted the damage.

Despite the attack, the governor assured that the facility did not sustain critical damage. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026