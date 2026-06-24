Drone Attack in Nizhny Novgorod: Industrial Site Hit

An Industrial Facility Was Damaged As A Result Of Falling Drone Debris And Two People Were Killed In The Central Russian Region Of Nizhny Novgorod In A Ukrainian Drone Attack

A Ukrainian drone attack has led to the deaths of two people and caused damage to an industrial facility in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, according to local officials.

Governor Gleb Nikitin communicated through the Telegram messaging app, stating that the falling debris from the drone inflicted the damage.

Despite the attack, the governor assured that the facility did not sustain critical damage. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region.