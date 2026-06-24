Drone Attack in Nizhny Novgorod: Industrial Site Hit
A Ukrainian drone attack resulted in the death of two individuals and damage to an industrial facility in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Governor Gleb Nikitin reported these details via the Telegram messaging app, assuring that the facility was not critically damaged.
A Ukrainian drone attack has led to the deaths of two people and caused damage to an industrial facility in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, according to local officials.
Governor Gleb Nikitin communicated through the Telegram messaging app, stating that the falling debris from the drone inflicted the damage.
Despite the attack, the governor assured that the facility did not sustain critical damage. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region.
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Reuters World News Summary